Booyah, Dock Spiders release schedule for first two weeks

(WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders and the Green Bay Booyah have announced their schedules for the first two weeks of the Wisconsin-Illinois Pod after revealing last week that they would have adapted 2020 seasons.

The Dock Spiders and Booyah will open at their home fields on Wednesday July 1 at 6:35 p.m. The Dock Spiders will face the Wisconsin Woodchucks and the Booyah will host the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters.

The Dock Spiders will have seven other home dates between July 1-14.

Officials say additional teams in the region are working through the possibility of starting their seasons on July 15. A full 2020 schedule is expected to be released by the end of June.

Single-game tickets for the first two weeks of the season will go on sale on Wednesday, June 17 at 11 a.m. Those interested in Dock Spiders tickets can purchase them by calling 920-907-9833 or online at www.dockspiders.com. All tickets will be emailed to fans to use on the day of the game. Single-game tickets will be limited due to capacity and social distancing guidelines. Box seats and seating at picnic tables in the usual areas will be $12. 2020 vouchers can be redeemed for tickets by calling the Dock Spiders ticket office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Vouchers can be used this summer or carried over and used for the 2021 season as well.

The Booyah is working to place all season ticket package holders in seating locations within a newly created, socially-distanced stadium map of Capital Credit Union Park. When all ticket holders are placed, fans that signed up for the Priority List on the Booyah website will have a 48-hour window, starting Tuesday, June 16, to purchase any single-game tickets to the first seven home games before the general public. Single-game tickets will go on sale on Friday, June 19, at 9 a.m.

Officials say that due to the new seating map, just over 1,000 tickets will be available for each game. In addition to box seats with back and armrests, drink rail seating with ADA accessibility, and Aurora BayCare Backyard berm tickets will be available on a single-game basis. A limited number of single-game tickets will be available each game for the VerHalen Club that includes access to the indoor and outdoor space, a wristband with three tabs to be used for beer, wine, cocktails, in addition to a premium all-you-can-eat food assortment that will rotate on a nightly basis throughout the summer.

Fans may purchase tickets to any of the Booyah home games via three different outlets. As part of the Booyah Covid-19 readiness plan, all transactions for the 2020 season will be cashless, so fans will need a Credit Card to purchase for all of the following methods:

By visiting the Will Call windows to the right of the main gate at Capital Credit Union Park beginning Tuesday, June 16. The Will Call ticket windows will be open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and provide a glass barrier with the representatives for a no-contact experience.

Via phone by calling the Thario Building Services Ticket Office at 920-497-7225. You will be given two delivery options if utilizing this method. The Booyah can mail your tickets to you for an extra charge or can place your tickets at Will Call to be picked up at the stadium any time prior to the game you are attending.

By logging onto booyahbaseball.com and placing your order online. There is a service fee for ordering online and your tickets can be printed at home, mailed, or placed at Will Call at the stadium for pick-up.

Any tickets that remain for each game will be available outside of the Thario Building Services ticket office on game days beginning at 4 p.m. to allow the Will Call windows to be used exclusively for pick-up of pre-purchased tickets.

This season fans are encouraged to keep their ticket stubs to present at Stadium View Sports Bar, Grill & Banquet Hall following all Booyah home games. A variety of special offers are included on the back of each event ticket back courtesy of Stadium View, located on Holmgren Way down the street from Capital Credit Union Park.

