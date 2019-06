"We are a family based team so that makes us just want to go out there and play for each other," Blizzard quarterback Lenorris Footman said. "I mean it's that simple."

For the first time in seven years, the Green Bay Blizzard are headed back to the playoffs. After winning just 2 games all of last season, Green Bay's current 9-5 record is their best mark since their last postseason run in 2012.