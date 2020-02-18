Brothers on the call: Preston and Tyler Cedergren team up on the radio to broadcast Bay Port hockey home games

SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’ve tuned into a Bay Port Pirates hockey radio broadcast this season, odds are you’ve heard the Cedergren brothers announcing a game.

“I guess the ‘Broadcast Brothers’ have kind of caught on, the ‘Ceder Brothers’ (too),” Tyler Cedergren said.

Preston Cedergren, a senior at Bay Port High School, is in his second full season announcing the Pirates home games at the Cornerstone Community Ice Center. But this year, he needed little help, so he decided to bring his older brother Tyler onto his broadcasts.

“I always joke I was probably his last option for doing it,” Tyler said. “I’ve never done anything like it before. We always have a great time when we’re together.”

Bay Port’s regular season finale against Cedarburg marked the fourth time the Cedergren brothers have worked on a game together, with Preston doing the play-by-play and Tyler doing color.

“He was always joking around with me that he talks on the radio for a living because he’s a pilot, so he talks on the radio and he’s good at always saying smart things about other things that I say to him, so it’s kind of a perfect fit,” Preston said. “I like to talk a lot and he likes to butt in at the end, so it was pretty perfect.”

More than anything, those precious few hours calling the game have meant that much more to the brothers.

“You know, he’s my best friend and having him go away to college next year, it’s fun to get that extra time to just hang out with him,” Tyler said.

“We get to bond even more doing it,” Preston said. “It’s just cool to be that guy calling the game, because when you’re growing up, you’re watching either on TV or listening to the radio on the way home. To be the guy who (announces the games) is really fun.”

Preston plans to pursue a career broadcasting sports. He recently signed his National Letter of Intent to play golf at the University of Nebraska-Omaha.