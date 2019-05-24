Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MAY 23: Pascal Siakam #43 of the Toronto Raptors attempts a shot while being guarded by Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks in the third quarter during Game Five (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- The Bucks are one loss away from elimination in the NBA Playoffs.

Toronto mounted a second half comeback and defeated Milwaukee 105-99 in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals Thursday.

It's the first loss by a home team in the series, which swings back to Toronto for Game 6 Saturday night.

Kawhi Leonhard led the Raptors with 35 points, while Fred VanVleet was 7/9 from three point range and scored 21 points off the bench for Toronto.

Milwaukee was led by Giannis Antetokounmpo who scored 24 points.

The Bucks have never lost a seven game series in which they've won the first two games, but now trail the series 3-2.