Bucks fall to Raptors 105-99 in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals
MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- The Bucks are one loss away from elimination in the NBA Playoffs.
Toronto mounted a second half comeback and defeated Milwaukee 105-99 in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals Thursday.
It's the first loss by a home team in the series, which swings back to Toronto for Game 6 Saturday night.
Kawhi Leonhard led the Raptors with 35 points, while Fred VanVleet was 7/9 from three point range and scored 21 points off the bench for Toronto.
Milwaukee was led by Giannis Antetokounmpo who scored 24 points.
The Bucks have never lost a seven game series in which they've won the first two games, but now trail the series 3-2.
