Bucks sign Horst to contract extension

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Milwaukee Bucks and general manager Jon Horst have agreed to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced on Friday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Milwaukee Bucks and general manager Jon Horst have agreed to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced on Friday.

The Milwaukee Bucks and general manager Jon Horst have agreed to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced on Friday.

Milwaukee posted a 104-60 record in the two seasons since Horst was named general manager in 2017. Horst also played a big role in hiring head coach Mike Budenholzer last summer, and putting together a Bucks squad that posted the best record in the league last season.

"Jon's strong leadership and savvy decision-making ability have been instrumental as we continue to build the Bucks into a championship-caliber organization," said Bucks owners Wes Edens, Marc Lasry and Jamie Dinan in a statement released by the team. "He has brought smart processes to our basketball operations and together with Head Coach Mike Budenholzer and President Peter Feigin, Jon has done an incredible job connecting the basketball and business sides of our organization. We are excited about the future of our team and confident in Jon leading us to the highest level."

"I'm thankful to our ownership group for their continued trust and confidence in me," Horst said in a statement released by the team. "Wes, Marc and Jamie have been resolute in their commitment to building a championship-caliber team, providing the necessary tools and resources, and I look forward to continuing to execute their vision. I am grateful for the partnership I have with Coach Bud and Peter and want to thank my hard-working staff, especially Milt Newton, for their dedication and support in building a championship-level team.

"Finally, I want to give a BIG thank you to our terrific players for their outstanding efforts. Giannis, Khris, Brook, Malcolm and Eric all had incredible seasons and our ‘Bench Mob' was fantastic all season long. All of our players brought so much excitement to the court and I thank each of them for contributing to our success and embracing our great city and fans."

This coming offseason may be the most important of Horst's tenure as Bucks general manger to date as Milwaukee looks to build another contender. That's with some big names, like Khris Middleton and Malcolm Brogdon, becoming free agents.

In 2020 perhaps the most important player on the Bucks roster, Giannis Antetokounmpo, is also set to become a free agent as well. Giannis can receive a "super-max" contract after being named to the All-NBA first team this past season.

Horst's extensoin is good for three years, according a report by ESPN.