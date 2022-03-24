STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A local swim team is sending two of their athletes from the Door County YMCA to compete in the 2022 YMCA Short Course National Swimming and Diving Championships. The event will take place in Greensboro, North Carolina from March 28 to April 1.

DCY Swim Team officials say DCY junior Christiana Braun and senior Jacob Norton will be the two swimmers heading to the championships.

Braun is expected to compete in five different events such as the 50 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 200 breaststroke, 200 I.M., and 400 I.M while Norton will compete in 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.

According to DCY team officials, the team has seen huge success despite being a small community. The popularity of the sport and organization has continued to grow.

“We’ve been consistently growing for the past 10 years. This season we had a record-breaking turnout with 145 swimmers–that’s the most ever,” said DCY Head Coach Mike McHugh.

Over the weekend, DCY brought 62 athletes to the Wisconsin YMCA State Championship, where six were named a state champion. The team placed 4th overall.

For more information about DCY Swim Team and their run in the YMCA Short Course National Swimming and Diving Championships, click here.