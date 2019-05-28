Fond du Lac's Andrew Stone sets sights on record-breaking finish at state

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - Fond du Lac's Andrew Stone is hoping to break some records at the WIAA State Track and Field meet this Friday in La Crosse. Stone already has one shot put title under his belt, but he could not only win another title, but he's on pace to break both of the Division 1 shot put and discus records as well.

Eric Boynton caught up with the senior to talk his chances of a repeat and more.