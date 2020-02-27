Fond du Lac’s Robert Windsor looking to make his NFL dream a reality

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFRV) – Robert Windsor is getting closer to making his NFL dreams come true.

“I just think it’s going to be a real special event for my town,” Windsor said. “I’m just happy that I’m going to represent Fond du Lac.”

Windsor, a Fond du Lac native, is hoping his name gets called in this year’s NFL Draft. One big step to making that vision a reality is underway in Indianapolis at the NFL Scouting Combine.

“My combination of size and speed (sets me apart) and I weighed in at 290,” the Penn State DT said. “I’ve been training in Pensacola (Florida) and I’ve been clocking in at around 4.8 so I’m going to try to replicate that here.”

After being a three-time letterman at Fond du Lac High School, Windsor signed on to play for Penn State. While the defensive tackle had to wait for his playing time on the field, once he got the chance to start, Windsor quickly became a main cog in the Nittany Lions’ defense.

“I came in a boy and left a man, and all those experiences shaped me and got me here today,” Windsor said. “When I got there, I was already big and strong, so I was mainly a power guy, but as my technique developed, I was able to use moves and develop pass rushing and all that.”

Last summer, Windsor was able to elevate his game even more. He used his public relations internship at NX Level Sports Performance in Wisconsin to link up with a few of Pewaukee’s finest.



“My internship experience was awesome,” Windsor said. “I learned a lot about my body. I was able to get great exposure to pro guys like T.J. and Derek Watt and just kind of picked their brain a little bit. That was a really cool experience for me.”

With Windsor trying to take the next step in his football career, he can’t help but feel the overwhelming support from his hometown.



“It’s a pretty big deal in my town,” Windsor said. “I got all these people I don’t even know from my hometown like ‘hey Fond du Lac has your back man’. It’s pretty cool for me and my town.”

Windsor is currently dedicating his 2020 NFL Combine performance to support Uplifting Athletes by “Repping for Rare Diseases.”

Another NFL Combine note: Windsor has had an informal meeting with the team he grew up watching: the Green Bay Packers.