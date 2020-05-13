Former Badger Brevin Pritzl looks to the future and reflects on the past

WISCONSIN (WFRV) – When the coronavirus pandemic struck the sports world, Brevin Pritzl and his Badgers basketball team were preparing for the Big Ten tournament as the number one seed. They never played a single minute of postseason basketball.

“I was on my way to practice when we got the text saying the Big Ten is being cancelled. We were still hoping that March Madness would happen but coach Gard called us all in and we had a meeting,” said Pritzl. “He pretty much said the tournament will be canceled but we can’t hang our heads and be proud of what we were able to accomplish this year. Hopefully this is isn’t the end but obviously 24 hours later the season was canceled.”

At the end of January, the Badgers basketball team was in a bit of turmoil on and off the court. Wisconsin was beaten soundly by Purdue 70 to 51 in a game where Kobe King went 0-5 from the floor with zero points in 28 minutes. They were down by 18 at halftime and were never really in the contest. Two days later, King did not make the team’s road trip to Iowa and subsequently, he left the program.

“Coach Gard sat down with all of us and had a talk about what wasn’t going right and how we can fix it and everybody kind of let their hearts come out and we talked about it,” said Pritzl. “We kind of rallied together and said we’ve been through so much already, we should be able to overcome this and we just stuck together every day and focused on the every day battle. Getting better every single day and not worrying about what’s happening on the outside.”

Following a loss to 14th ranked Michigan State, the badger men’s basketball team stood at 13-10 overall, and just 6-6 in the Big Ten. But from there the program finished with eight straight victories to end the season, clinching a share of the Big Ten regular-season championship.

“It was definitely bittersweet. We were riding this big high, we just tied for the Big Ten title, number one seed, and I think the hardest thing for me to overcome was the fact that my last day of college basketball wasn’t winning a national title, it wasn’t losing an NCAA tournament game, I was just at practice preparing like it was a regular day,” said Pritzl. “And the next day my season was over. So it’s been a little hard to accept that fact, but after a while you just kind of have to understand this is, what it is, and you can’t really change it.”

For most college seniors, the idea of getting drafted or at least working out for an NBA franchise is the ultimate goal, but for Pritzl it’s a different outlook on basketball and the world in general.

“Not me, I want to go overseas to Europe and that’s my personal goal. I don’t really care about the whole NBA thing. I mean it would be great, it would be awesome for me, but at the same time, me and my fiancé would love to travel and go see the world by playing basketball,” said Pritzl. “I’ve always wanted to travel and I never really got to leave the United States on vacation, so we talked a lot and to go to Europe and travel and see all the different places that we want to see while I’m getting paid to play basketball.”

Given the uncertainty of the sports world in general, Pritzl realizes that there is the chance he might not play professionally this year, but he’s planning as if he will.

“I’m just doing my best to kill time as possible. I’m still trying to stay in shape and I work out as much as I can. Luckily I have a basketball hoop in my backyard and so I have a little extra freedom to be active and just trying to not go stir crazy really,” Pritzl stated. “I’m still definitely hoping to be able to play once this whole Covid-19 situation breaks, but it’s all kind of up in the air right now. That’s the most I can do right now. I couldn’t even go get a job at this point if I had to, so I still have to kind of hang onto that dream and stay in shape so, if that opportunity presented itself I’ll be able to.

The De Pere native leaves Madison with plenty of great memories on the basketball court from their huge win over Purdue on “Frank Kaminski night” or their upset against top-seeded Villanova in the 2017 NCAA tournament, but it’s the relationships that were built off the court that he reflects on the most.

“The biggest things for me are the memories I take away. It’s just every day with your teammates. You know I’m hanging out with 15 or 16 of my best friends, and we’re just following our dream together. Those are moments you can’t take away and ones you’ll never forget.”

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5