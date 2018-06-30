Former Green Bay, St. Norbert Head Coach Mike Heideman Passes Away Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

GREEN BAY, Wis. - There are few people that had quite the impact on the sport of basketball in Northeast Wisconsin than Mike Heideman.

On Saturday Heideman passed away at the age of 70.

Heideman started coaching in the area at his alma mater, Xavier High School. After eight years with the Hawks, Heieman moved up to the college level with St. Norbert.

Between 1982 and 1986, Heideman led the Green Knights to a 66-25 record on the hardwood. In 1984 Heideman led St. Norbert to their first Midwest Conference title and NCAA tournament appearance.

Eventually Heideman joined Dick Bennett's staff at Green Bay, and took over for Bennett in 1995. Heideman led the Phoenix to an undefeated conference record and NCAA tournament appearance in his first year at the helm.

Heideman spent a total of seven years as the head coach at Green Bay, winning 110 games over that time. In 2002, he went to Washington State to be reunited with Dick Bennett on the Cougars coaching staff.

Eventually Heideman returned to Northeast Wisconsin in 2009 to become the athletic director at St. Mary Catholic High School in Neenah.