Former Phoenix star Cohen to join Cavaliers for Summer League

Former Green Bay Phoenix guard and Seymour grad Sandy Cohen III will get his shot to impress NBA coaches and executives after being picked up by the Cavaliers for Summer League.

Four days after going undrafted, Cohen announced via twitter that he would get his shot with Cleveland.

I’m blessed and thankful for everyone that helped me grow along the way. I’m also happy to announce that I have been picked up by the @cavs for NBA summer league #GroundZero — Sandy Cohen ▲ (@Chiefcohen) June 24, 2019

The Cavaliers are scheduled to play in the Salt Lake City Summer league with three games between July 1st and 3rd. From there they will go on to the MGM Resorts Summer League in Las Vegas, Nev. that starts on July 5th.

In his final season with the Green Bay Phoenix, Cohen led the team in all three major statistical categories. That includes points, rebounds, steals, blocks, and assists.

He is the second member of the Green Bay Phoenix to play Summer League with the Cavaliers. Keifer Sykes also signed to play with the Cavs in 2015.