APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Cities Junior Golf Championship officially teed off at Reid Golf Course in the City of Appleton on Tuesday.

Apart of the Northeast Wisconsin Junior Tour, the Fox Cities Junior Golf Championship enters its fourth year as an event and is the league’s seventh tournament of the season.

The Northeast Wisconsin Junior Tour features golfers 18 years old and under competing with each other in their respective divisions. Over 70 players from around the state of Wisconsin are participating at Reid Golf Course on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The divisions for the Fox Cities Junior Golf Championship are Boys 14-18, Boys 10-13, Boys 9 and Under, Girls 14-18, and Girls 10-13.

“We got a local tour that’s kind of low-level golfers and then a statewide tour that is real high-level. The Northeast Wisconsin Junior Tour is a developmental tour right in between the two,” said Ryan Champeau, the tournament director.













The sport of golf has been growing amongst kids, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Northeast Wisconsin Junior Tour gives local kids a new opportunity to play. Prior to the tour being created, players would have to go to the greater Milwaukee area to compete in tournaments.

Now, aspiring golfers can play at local courses in their hometowns, all while having multiple family members coming out and supporting during the event.

“I love the competitiveness of it. I like going out there and trying to beat my personal best every round,” said Hortonville native Lucas Wise, who was golfing in the Boys 14-18 group. “I wanted to find a way to stay competitive over the summer and I thought the Northeast Wisconsin Junior Tour would be good.”

Day one of the Fox Cities Junior Golf Championship has since wrapped up and the final day of the tournament will be tomorrow, where the Fox Cities Junior Golf Championship will crown five champions.

For more information about the Northeast Wisconsin Junior Tour, you can visit its website here.