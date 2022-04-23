GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In the game that annually draws the largest crowd of the season for the Green Bay Gamblers, the teddy bear jersey-donning home team got a win to close the season and put a wrap on the Pat Mikesch era.

The Gamblers defeated Madison 4-2 in the season finale, getting two goals in the first period to set the tone for the night.

Owen Murray’s unassisted goal in the first unleashed the storm of teddy bears, with the crowd tossing new stuffed animals onto the ice to be donated to local hospitals and charities.

John Mittelstadt scored on a power play with under 30 seconds left in the first period for a 2-0 lead.

Since 2000, the Gamblers have donated more than 100,000 teddy bears as a part of the annual event.