Greater Green Bay Blue Ribbons bringing baseball back to Joannes Stadium

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Greater Green Bay Blue Ribbons started their 2020 season over the weekend.

The Blue Ribbons, formerly known as the De Pere Dodgers, went 3-2 on their five-game road trip, including a doubleheader split with the Addison Braves in Wisconsin State League play on Saturday and Sunday.

The team says they’ve been given the green light for baseball to return to Joannes Stadium. Over the next month and a half, 24 home games are scheduled.

The Blue Ribbons are a semi-pro baseball team made up of current and former college players that participate in both the Wisconsin State League and the Northeastern Wisconsin Baseball League this year. They’ll play a total of 49 games this summer. Home action begins with an exhibition contest against the Hortonville Stars at 7:30 p.m. on July 1.

On July 6, the Blue Ribbons will host their first regular-season home game against the Appleton Legends for a NEWBL match-up. The first Wisconsin State League game of the summer will be at “The Jo” July 11-12. The Blue Ribbons take on defending league champions, the Lombard Orioles, in a four-game set.

Tickets will be available at the gate. Concessions will also be available, but may be limited due to coronavirus-related restrictions. Only pre-packaged food and drinks will be served but carry-in food and bottled water will also be allowed.

The team says that Joannes offers plenty of seating, allowing for fans to social distance. Sanitation stations will be provided at seating and bleacher entries for self-serve sanitation. Fans may also choose to bring lawn chairs into the park and set up along the right and left-field lines. Masks are encouraged but are not required at this time.

For the Blue Ribbons’ full schedule, visit their website.

