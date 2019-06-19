Green Bay Blizzard back in the playoffs for the first time since 2012

“We are a family based team so that makes us just want to go out there and play for each other,” Blizzard quarterback Lenorris Footman said. “I mean it’s that simple.”

For the first time in seven years, the Green Bay Blizzard are headed back to the playoffs. After winning just 2 games all of last season, Green Bay’s current 9-5 record is their best mark since their last postseason run in 2012.

“We’re young and hungry,” Blizzard receiver B.J. Hill said. “We got guys with a bunch of grit, we’re super athletic and we pay attention to detail. We’ve been able to find our identity and stick to it, that’s the difference.”

Another difference has come from their quarterback Lenorris Footman, who leads the IFL in rushing yards and is fourth in passing yards per game.

“When you’ve had that experience, you know what it takes to get to the championship,” Footman said. “Once you just come in and instill that to the other guys that don’t have that experience, it makes it a lot easier because once they figure out the recipe, then everybody is on the same page, and we can just keep that thing escalating.”

And there’s no one with more experience on this team than IFL Hall of Famer B.J. Hill, who is the one remaining player from their last playoff team.

“It’s a good feeling because we haven’t been here in a while and for me, knowing what this feels like and I can lead these guys in the right direction, and show them how to prepare,” Hill said.

Their competition in round one of the IFL playoffs? The Nebraska Danger, a team the Blizzard went 2-for-3 against this year.

“We want Nebraska,” Blizzard coach Corey Roberson said. “We owe them anyway, so that’s our focus which is mainly on Nebraska and how we’re going to go out and beat them. It’s been close all three games. They won the most recent one, so it’s time for a little get back.”

The Blizzard and the Danger kickoff this Friday at 7:05 pm at the Resch Center.