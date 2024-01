ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Gamblers have announced they’ll be moving Saturday’s game from 6:05 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. to coincide with the Packers game against the NFC-best San Francisco 49ers.

The Gamblers play against the Youngstown Phantoms, who are only four points behind in the United States Hockey League Eastern Conference.

The postgame concert with Klan 414 in the Resch Expo has been canceled.

