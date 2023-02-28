GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Gamblers teddy bear toss game was on Saturday, February 25, where fans tossed out 5,610 bears on the ice after Matt DiMarsico scored the team’s first goal.

Now, athletes with the team are delivering teddy bears to pediatric patients to put a big smile on their faces during tough times.

Local 5 News caught up with defenseman Jacob Martin with the Green Bay Gamblers, who was out helping deliver the teddy bears.

“The support that everyone comes to our games, it’s a great feeling, and to come out here and give back to all the kids, it’s just a great feeling,” said Martin.

Martin, born and raised in Eagle River, got to experience his first-ever teddy bear toss, where he explained he was in shock to see the amount of support the community displayed.

“It was an experience that I will remember for probably the rest of my life,” concluded Martin.

Officials with Aurora Children’s Health say that the teddy bears help those who either just went through or are about to go through a painful procedure. The teddy bears can help take the child’s mind off that and focus on a different aspect.

The annual teddy bear toss is a well-known tradition in the Greater Green Bay Area, and every year, fans near and far come to the Resch Center to partake in the ceremony.

The Gamblers shut out the Chicago Steel on Saturday night 2-0 with goals from Matt DiMarisco and Nick Vantassell from the power play.

Green Bay is back at the Resch Center for Mental Health Night on March 3 against Team USA, with the puck dropping at 7:05 p.m.