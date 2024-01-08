ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Gamblers have announced that Tuesday’s matchup against the Chicago Steel has been postponed due to impending weather.

With a major snowstorm expected to impact much of the eastern side of Wisconsin, officials believe it is in the best interest to postpone Tuesday’s matchup.

A rescheduled date will be announced in the future.

The Gamblers have played well early in the season, with 12 wins amounting to 40 points. As for Chicago, they have struggled with only three wins and are last in the Eastern Conference of the USHL.