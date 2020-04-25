Green Bay native James Morgan selected 125th overall to the New York Jets

MIAMI, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 02: James Morgan #12 of the FIU Golden Panthers looks to pass against the Old Dominion Monarchs in the first half at Ricardo Silva Stadium on November 02, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

(WFRV) – Green Bay native James Morgan is heading to New York. The former Florida International quarterback was selected by the New York Jets with the No. 125 overall pick in the fourth round. There, Morgan will join quarterback Sam Darnold.

Morgan played for Ashwaubenon high school and becomes the first Green Bay metro area quarterback drafted into the NFL since 1988 (Bud Keyes, Green Bay West).

You have to love this reaction by Green Bay native James Morgan and his family after getting drafted to the #Jets.



Former @AshwaubenonJags & @FIUAthletics QB going to New York. pic.twitter.com/6PtCJwp5kR — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) April 25, 2020

Last week, Local 5’s Lily Zhao caught up with Morgan about his hopes of getting drafted into the NFL.