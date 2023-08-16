TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Rockers are headed to the Northwoods League Championship after surviving an offensive slugfest against the Traverse City Pit Spitters 15-14.

The Rockers got on the board early with RBIs from Georgia State’s JoJo Jackson and Arkansas’ Jayson Jones, giving Green Bay a 2-0 lead.

However, the Pit Spitters also came out swinging, putting up a five spot in the bottom of the first for a 5-2 lead at the end of one.

Cooper Kelly helped cut the lead down to one with a two-RBI single in the top of the second inning, but Traverse City would put another five spot up in the bottom of the second as the Rockers saw its deficit swell to 10-4.

Zane Zielinski’s RBI groundout in the third and Sam Polk’s RBI single cut the Pit Spitters’ lead down to four, making it 10-6. Green Bay continued its momentum in the fifth after an RBI double from Kendal Ewell brought the score to within one at 10-9.

The Rockers would come back to tie it at 11, and with a walk from Polk, Green Bay took its first lead since the first inning at 12-11.

With the bases loaded, Green Bay Rockers hero Kendal Ewell again came up clutch with a bases-clearing double, extending the team’s lead to 15-11.

Traverse City was not going down without a fight, as the Pit Spitters kept things interesting by scoring three runs in the sixth, making the score 15-14 with the Rockers still in front.

It would come down to the very last inning, as Tyler Horvath took the mound to try and shut the door on the Traverse City. However, the Pit Spitters got two men on with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, keeping fans on their toes.

As hundreds watched from the stands and thousands watched from the television on ESPN+, Horvath struck out Michael Tchavdarov to secure the Rockers’ spot in the Northwoods League Championship.

The Green Bay Rockers will take on the St. Cloud Rox, who secured their spot in the championship after defeating the La Crosse Loggers on Monday night 9-8.

The championship is set for Friday at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud, Minnesota, where the Rockers will be able to become the kings of the Northwoods League.