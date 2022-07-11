GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Sometimes a familiar face helps when you’re in an unfamiliar situation. For new teammates Caden Capomaccio and Will Semb, having a fellow Green Bay area player on the Green Bay Rockers, where they’re both pitching, helps as they navigate the summer league.

“It’s awesome, just learning from him,” Capomaccio said. “He’s older than me and he’s teaching me a lot of stuff that I need to know.”

The Rockers won’t be the only place these two will see each other as teammates. Semb is going into his junior year at the University of Minnesota, which is where Capomaccio will be next season as a freshman on the baseball team.

“Caden, I’ve known him for a while now. We’re always training together and lifting and throwing, so it’ll be cool seeing him on campus and getting him with the team and everything,” Semb said.

Capomaccio can’t wait to get to Minneapolis but right now, he’s soaking up all that the De Pere alum has to show him.

“It’s definitely awesome,” Capomaccio said. “Even when we are not at the ballpark, we go and lift together, we spend time together, we go get lunch and we talk about what we could do next season together.”

Semb has two seasons of college baseball under his belt and is even more excited about the talent that Capomaccio brings to the table for the Golden Gophers.

“Just the way he works,” Semb said. “On and off the field. You know the arm talent is there, he works really hard so it’ll be good to see him there and put that same work ethic there and have a go.”

While there’s still a little bit of time before they are both back in Minneapolis, the two pitchers are reveling in getting to play big-time college ball in front of a hometown crowd.

“It’s always really nice to come back and play in front of my hometown crowd. Growing up here, going to De Pere high school, that’s right around the corner,” Semb said. “So I always have a lot of family and friends that will come and watch on a daily basis.”

For Caden, it’s a chance he knows not many high school seniors get right out of school.

“It’s definitely a privilege,” Capomaccio said. “Especially because there are a lot of high school kids that dream of playing for their home town and I’m just grateful to be here.”