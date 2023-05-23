ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Opening Day for the Green Bay Rockers is one week away, and team officials have revealed some of the festivities that will take place on Tuesday, May 30.

The Rockers are scheduled to host the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders at 6:35 p.m. at Capital Credit Union Park in Ashwaubenon, with several family activities to enjoy as we head into the summer.

The 2023 season marks the 30th anniversary of the Northwoods League and the 17th season that Green Bay has been a part of the league. Previously known as the Bullfrogs and the Booyah, the Rockers rebranded last season and welcome a plethora of new players from all across the United States.

In addition to new players, the team will debut a new high-definition video board for the 2023 season as well as “a few other surprises up [their] sleeve to commemorate the new season.”

Gates will open at 5:35 p.m. with a live pre-game concert by Johnny Wad. Team officials have confirmed that the Rockers will host a live pre-game concert beginning one hour before each game and between the first three innings of the game.

Thursday nights are exclusive to the NEW Dueling Pianos, who will play through the 7th inning on those nights.

In addition, the Rockers feature a nightly promotion for every day of the week. Every Tuesday, tickets are 2-for-1 on the main concourse level and the team has added a bonus for Opening Day to include the all-you-can-eat and drink Bud Light Party Patio. For $17.50, fans receive all-you-can-eat burgers, brats, hotdogs, chips, and more from the time the gates open through the 5th inning with unlimited tap beer, seltzers, and soda through the 7th inning.

Team officials also confirmed that the Rockers will award $2,000 in prizes to one lucky fan that is named the Rockstar of the Year out of everyone in attendance. Prizes include one all-inclusive Rodac Suite for up to 10 guests for a Rockers game, four general admission Mezzanine tickets to a concert at the EPIC Events Center, a year supply of Pepsi, and a $250 gift card to the stadium.

Single-game tickets are on sale now and go for as little as $11, making it an affordable trip to the ballpark for families alike.

For more information, including ticketing, you can visit the Green Bay Rockers website.