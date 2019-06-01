Green Bay Voyageurs home opener postponed by weather

ASHWAUBENON, Wis.— Green Bay Voyageurs FC opening match at Capital Credit Union Park has been postponed due to weather and will begin play at 9:00 a.m. tomorrow (June 1).

Admission to Saturday’s match will be at no cost. Those who purchased tickets to Friday night’s contest will be able to redeem tickets to any of the Voyageurs remaining matches.

The inaugural match at Capital Credit Union Park was stopped in the 12th minute. Saturday’s match will begin as a new match. Gates will open at 8:00 a.m.