Jason Berken announces multi-million dollar expansion of Impact Sports Academy

DE PERE, Wis. - Life after professional baseball has been good for De Pere's Jason Berken.

"This just seemed like a logical step for me to be able to come home," Berken said. "To be able to give back to the community that I grew up in, it just seemed like the right thing to do."

Berken's Impact Sports Academy, an indoor baseball and softball training facility that offers elite level instruction and travel team programs, has grown so much the last two years. Now, the former West De Pere star is looking to expand.

"We just realized with the limitations we do have in Wisconsin with the weather, this will provide our kids with some more opportunities," Berken said. "We've just been really fortunate to have a lot of support from the families and the community so it was a great time for us to announce this, so we're full steam ahead."

Berken's new 42,000 square foot complex will be located off French Road in Lawrence, and his team is hoping to break ground this fall and get ISA completed and open by August 2020.

"The snow last year in April and the rain this year, there's really no way around it unfortunately, but for us to be able to give the kids the opportunity to train inside and compete inside year round is something that was important to us," Berken said.

The centerpiece for this multi-million dollar complex will be a full-sized infield surrounded by nets under a 45-foot ceiling, complete with nine 70-foot batting cages and a spacious performance center.

"We'll be able to simulate game settings," Berken said. "For our younger kids they'll be similar to a full field for them, but for our high school kids we can simulate a full infield and do live hitting, live pitching, so for us that's the biggest asset we'll have is being to do all that stuff indoors."

As a former athlete, Berken's ventures are driven by one thing.

"For me to have the platform that baseball has given me to be able to do... it's been a blessing," Berken said. "We know how much it means to these kids, how much it means to these families so that's the driving force behind everything that we do is the ability to impact kids."