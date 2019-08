GREEN BAY, WI – AUGUST 22: Jordy Nelson #87 of the Green Bay Packers holds up the ball during a preseason game against the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field on August 22, 2014 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Konstantaras/Getty Images)

According to multiple reports, Jordy Nelson has signed a two-year deal worth $15 million with the Oakland Raiders.

Former teammate and friend James Jones, who now works with NFL Network, was first to break the news on Twitter Thursday.

The Packers released Nelson Tuesday after a decade in Green Bay. He struggled after Aaron Rodgers was injured, finishing with just 53 catches for 483 yards and 6 TD.