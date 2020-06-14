Luxemburg Speedway returns with races this Sunday

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Luxemburg speedway opens for the season

Luxemburg, Wis (WFRV) – As summer begins here in Wisconsin, racing fans can rejoice, for racing is returning to the Luxemburg Speedway.

The ‘Burg Speedway will be hosting its Covid Crusher 2020 season opener Sunday, June 14. According to the race track’s Facebook page, all five racing classes will be in action, which means spectators will get to see Street Stocks, Sports Mods, Stock Cars, Mods and Sport Compacts in that order. Races start at 5 p.m. and gates will open at 4.

Grandstand admission is ten dollars for those 14 and over and is free for 13 and younger with an adult present. The track would like spectators to take note that the only place credit cards will be accepted is at the grandstand ticket window. The rest of the racetrack is cash only.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps"

WIR returns to racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR returns to racing"

Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base"

Will Ryan discusses emotional return home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan discusses emotional return home"

Will Ryan Introduced - Live Report

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan Introduced - Live Report"

Green Bay Phoenix introduce Ryan as new head coach

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Phoenix introduce Ryan as new head coach"