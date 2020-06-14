Luxemburg Speedway returns with races this Sunday

Luxemburg, Wis (WFRV) – As summer begins here in Wisconsin, racing fans can rejoice, for racing is returning to the Luxemburg Speedway.

The ‘Burg Speedway will be hosting its Covid Crusher 2020 season opener Sunday, June 14. According to the race track’s Facebook page, all five racing classes will be in action, which means spectators will get to see Street Stocks, Sports Mods, Stock Cars, Mods and Sport Compacts in that order. Races start at 5 p.m. and gates will open at 4.

Grandstand admission is ten dollars for those 14 and over and is free for 13 and younger with an adult present. The track would like spectators to take note that the only place credit cards will be accepted is at the grandstand ticket window. The rest of the racetrack is cash only.