Menasha falls 8-7 to DeForest in the Division 3 title game

The Menasha Bluejays take home the silver ball in Division 3, falling 8-7 to DeForest in the state title game.

The Bluejays’ opening drive of the game lasted more than half of the entire first quarter, culminating in a 9-yard touchdown from Davontre Smith to put Menasha up in front. However, with 32 seconds left in the game, DeForest’s Trey Schroeder found Gabe Finley for the 13-yard touchdown. They tacked on a two-point conversion as well and took the 8-7 lead for good.

Menasha will add a silver ball to its trophy case, joining its gold ball the Bluejays won back in 2014.