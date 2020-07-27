Midwest Conference and Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference suspend athletics til January 2021

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – There will be no fall college athletics for athletes at St. Norbert College in 2020.

The school sent out a press release on July 27 stating that the Midwest Conference and Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference, both of which St. Norbert’s belongs to, have suspended all intercollegiate athletics competition until January 1, 2021.

St. Norbert’s primary athletics affiliation is with the MWC, while the Green Knights compete in the NACC during the fall in men’s and women’s golf.

There is one sport who’s fall schedule is still up in the air. The Northern Collegiate Hockey Association, the conference affiliation for men’s and women’s hockey, has not yet made a decision for its schedule.

“Unfortunately, competing intercollegiately in the near future is just not feasible due to the current health crisis,” St. Norbert athletics director Tim Bald said. “We are currently exploring our options to give our student-athletes a meaningful experience in the interim and returning to intercollegiate competition when conditions allow.”

The ongoing suspension of athletic competition marks the first time since World War II that St. Norbert will not field a football team for intercollegiate competition. The Green Knights last had a football season cancelled in 1945.