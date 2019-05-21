Milwaukee visits Toronto with 2-1 series lead

TORONTO, ONTARIO – MAY 19: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks high fives Brook Lopez #11 during the second half in game three of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on May 19, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading […]

By The Associated Press undefined

Milwaukee Bucks (60-22, first in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Toronto Raptors (58-24, second in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Toronto; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Milwaukee leads series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference finals with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Raptors won the previous matchup 118-112. Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points to help lead Toronto to the victory and George Hill recorded 24 points in the loss for Milwaukee.

The Raptors have gone 36-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto averages 45.2 rebounds per game and is 27-7 when winning the rebound battle.

The Bucks are 27-14 in road games. Milwaukee ranks third in the league scoring 53.3 points in the paint per game, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 17.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Danny Green leads the Raptors with 2.5 made 3-pointers and averages 10.3 points while shooting 45.5 percent from beyond the arc. Leonard has averaged 34.1 points and collected 9.5 rebounds while shooting 51.6 percent over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Khris Middleton leads the Bucks averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers while scoring 18.3 points per game and shooting 37.8 percent from beyond the arc. Antetokounmpo has averaged 26.3 points and added 12.7 rebounds while shooting 48.3 percent over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Bucks: Averaging 116.4 points, 53.7 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.9 points on 39.8 percent shooting.

Raptors: Averaging 104.3 points, 42.9 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.8 points on 41.2 percent shooting.

Raptors Injuries: Patrick McCaw: out (personal), OG Anunoby: out (appendix).

Bucks Injuries: Pau Gasol: out for season (ankle), Donte DiVincenzo: out for season (heel), D.J. Wilson: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

