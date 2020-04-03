1  of  67
Closings
Minor league baseball players wait for season to start, Appleton’s Scott Schreiber making due at home

The MLB announced on March 31 that minor league players will get paid $400 a week through May 31, complete with medical benefits

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – “They just said you’re going to pack up all your stuff and head back home,” Scott Schreiber said.

Just a few weeks ago, Appleton native Scott Schreiber was in Florida for Spring Training.

“Kind of crazy… kind of unfortunate you know, getting ready and getting prepared for Spring Training and what not,” Schreiber said. “This is something we have to take serious and I think they did the right thing.”

In a normal world, the first baseman would be gearing up for Opening Day with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, the Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Houston Astros. Instead, Schreiber is quarantined back at home in Wisconsin with his family.

“I get to spend a lot of time with my parents,” Schreiber said. “Contact friends through the phone or what not, but it’s been difficult. It’s been a lot of slow days, but it’s been good.”

With many minor league players waiting it out at home, the concern early on was where would their next paycheck come from? These athletes are unable to file for unemployment because they are still under contract through their minor league seasons.

“I’m really blessed and fortunate to be able to stay at my parent’s house, but I know a lot of the guys drove… whether it was in Arizona or Florida, and they probably didn’t have places to stay,” Schreiber said.

The MLB announced in mid-March that they would be giving their minor league players $400 a week through April 8 to help cover costs. Fastforward to this Tuesday, the league sent out a statement saying they would extending that offer of paying players $400 a week through May 31, complete with medical benefits as well.

“It’s just huge,” Schreiber said. “I’m pretty fortunate here, being able to stay with my parents and what not, but there’s a lot of guys that you know, have kids, have families and they’re trying to provide for them and make sure that they’re safe and healthy.

“So for them to be able to do that, I’m sure it took a lot of stress off a lot of people.”

Meanwhile, Schreiber is taking full advantage of being at home. That includes getting any forms of hitting in as he can, even if it’s at a local school’s batting cage.

“You know, you just got to be prepared,” Schreiber said. “(I have to) make sure that I’m doing my workouts regularly, staying on top of my baseball stuff and my conditioning, so when we do get that opportunity whether you know it’s now or next year whatever, that I’m prepared and ready for it.”

