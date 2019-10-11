WEST OF WINNEBAGO REGIONAL NEWS: Green Lake County, Marquette County, Waupaca County, Waushara County

One man dead after two vehicle crash in Waupaca Co.

WAUPACA, Co. (WFRV) — One man is dead after a two vehicle accident on US Highway 45 at Lakeshore Road in the Township of Larrabee.

The crash happened Thursday, October 10th at 7:45 pm when a car operated by a 72-year-old man from Clintonville was stopped at Neitzke Road.

A car traveling onto US Highway 45 into the path crashed into a van driven by a 69-year-old woman from Birnamwood, Wisconsin.

There were six occupants in the van and all were taken to a local hospital.

The 72-year-old man from Clintonville was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

