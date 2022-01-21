Oshkosh North honors Sacramento Kings’ Tyrese Haliburton with jersey retirement

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – When a local legend comes home, his community shows up strong.

Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton had his high school jersey retired in front of a packed house at the Oshkosh North gymnasium Friday night, with former teammates in attendance for the ceremony.

The Kings are in Wisconsin for a Saturday night tilt with the Milwaukee Bucks, while the Oshkosh North boys play Hortonville at Fiserv Forum Saturday afternoon.

Haliburton, who played for the Spartans in the mid-2010s, was an NBA lottery pick in 2020 and has showed out in his first two seasons with the Kings.

But regardless of his NBA trajectory, the star knows it all started at home.

“It means a lot,” Haliburton said. “Before there were any aspirations of being a professional, or in college, I just wanted to win a state championship so it means a lot that I’m being recognized as a athlete here, but I think it means a lot more that a lot of people are showing up, because of who I was as a person. And the relationships that I created when I was here, so it means a lot.”

With the success of the Spartan boys this season and several players in the Fox Valley looking up to him, Haliburton knows the impact his journey and his story can have on young basketball standouts.

“I think the biggest thing for me is that, as a kid, telling people that I wanted to go to the NBA was kind of far-fetched,” he said. “But my whole life this has been my dream. That never wavered. This is not new.

“This is what I wanted to do. So the fact that I was able to do that, and able to do that, I hope that shows the kids that are next up, and the kids after that, not only in the world of basketball, but just in life that what are your dreams are, whatever your aspirations are, it’s possible.

“I hope that people can see that I achieved some thing that nobody from here has done before and I hope that more are able to do that.”

Tune in for a longform feature story on Haliburton’s jersey retirement on Sports Xtra, Sunday night on Local 5 after the 10:00 news.