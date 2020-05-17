UPDATE: UW-Green Bay, men’s basketball head coach ‘part ways’

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – MARCH 18: Head coach Linc Darner of the Green Bay Phoenix looks on in the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies during the first round of the 2016 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Chesapeake Energy Arena on March 18, 2016 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay has confirmed they are parting ways with men’s head basketball coach Linc Darner.

In the release, Darner said:

“I would like to thank former Chancellor Gary Miller and former Athletic Director Mary Ellen Gillespie for giving me the opportunity to coach at Green Bay. I would like to thank my staff, recruits and all current and former players who helped us make the NCAA Tournament, taking GB the furthest ever in the postseason to the CIT Finals and having the most up-tempo offense in the country. Most importantly, I’m proud to have graduated my players at an extremely high rate including two perfect APR scores which was never done before at GB. I cannot wait to advance my career as a head basketball coach and am looking forward to new opportunities.”

Darner led the Phoenix to their first NCAA tournament since 1996 in 2016 during his first season in Green Bay. In five seasons, his teams went 92-80 and were 17-16 overall this past year and 11-7 in Horizon League play.

Chancellor Alexander said he wishes nothing but the best for Coach Darner.

“We appreciate the leadership of Coach Darner and his focus on coaching and mentoring the outstanding student-athletes that have been part of this program during his tenure as head coach. We are a Division I University and remain committed to continuing the legacy of our outstanding Division I athletics program in the future.”

Green Bay earned the number three seed in the conference tournament and lost to second-seeded Northern Kentucky 80-69 in the semifinals in March.

“We sincerely thank Coach Darner for his service and strong commitment to our student-athletes here at UW-Green Bay and to the Green Bay community over the past five years,” said GB Athletics Director Charles Guthrie. “We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Guthrie says a national search for a new head coach will begin immediately.

Original Story: Reports: Darner fired by UW-Green Bay

SUNDAY 5/17/2020 4:49 p.m.

