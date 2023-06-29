GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The 2023 NHL Draft has officially concluded, and several Green Bay Gamblers were taken in the seven rounds on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Starting off with the big man between the crease, with the 35th pick, the Chicago Blackhawks selected Adam Gajan. The 19-year-old Slovakian played in six games with the Gamblers, according to Elite Prospects, posting a 5-1 record with one shutout.

Following Gajan, the New York Islanders selected Gamblers forward Danny Nelson with the 49th pick. Nelson appeared in five games, scoring one goal. He is committed to play at the University of Notre Dame.

Fellow Gamblers forward Jayson Shaugabay was drafted 115th overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning. The 18-year-old Minnesota native played in 27 games with Green Bay, posting 16 total points.

Rasmus Larsson was taken with the 152nd pick in the 5th round by the New York Rangers. The Northern Michigan commit stands 6’3 and weighs around 200 pounds.

The Minnesota Wild selected Gamblers forward Jimmy Clark with the 213th pick. The Minnesota native will have the opportunity to either stay with his hometown team or attend college at the University of Minnesota.

And finally, the Ottawa Senators selected Nick VanTassell with the 215th pick in the seventh round, making him the final Green Bay Gambler selected in the 2023 NHL Draft.