GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - The UW-Green Bay women's basketball team took down Youngstown State 71-51 inside the Kress Events Center on Senior Day. With the win, the Phoenix have now clinched the no. 2 seed in the Horizon League Tournament, which earns them a double bye into the semifinals.

Meanwhile, the UW-Green Bay men defeated Cleveland State 74-67. That earns the men a no. 3 seed in the tournament and a bye into the quarterfinals.