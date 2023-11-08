DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The St. Norbert Golden Knights overcame an 11-point halftime deficit to defeat Ripon 85-72 in overtime. In the 130th edition of this rivalry, St. Norbert earns the season-opening win while the Red Hawks fall to 0-1.

The game was tied at 72 with five seconds left when Ripon’s Luke Meinholz was fouled. He scored one free throw to give the Red Hawks the lead. St. Norbert raced down the court and Carter Gebler threw up a prayer. The shot missed, but Gebler was fouled and forced overtime with a made free throw.

The game was marred with fouls, 48 in total. Referees issued four technical fouls and Ripon’s Kolby Williams was ejected.

Gebler led the Golden Knights with 16 points, while Meinholz led all scorers with 24.

Next up, Ripon College heads to Cedar Rapids for a matchup against Coe College on November 11. St. Norbert will face UW-Eau Claire on November 11.

Click the video above for highlights.