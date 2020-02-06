St. Norbert serving up men’s volleyball as its newest sport

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Knights are serving up a whole new sport for St. Norbert fans to enjoy.

“It’s a great honor,” men’s volleyball coach BJ Bryant said. “It’s great to be involved in a sport that’s growing as much as boy’s and men’s volleyball is.”

BJ Bryant, who also coaches the St. Norbert women’s volleyball team, has assembled a roster of young talent from all across the country to represent the first men’s volleyball team at St. Norbert.

“To have the guys with the mindset like this team does… to be the first and to be the starters, you know they’ve taken on an extra responsibility, but we’ve got a really great group of guys that are working hard,” Bryant said.

“It’s a lot of fun,” freshman setter Ben Rinella said. “There’s a lot of pressure on us to get off to a strong start, but there’s also like no expectation for us, so we can have a lot of fun as well.”

In its inaugural season, the team is hoping to set a foundation for the future. One of their main goals is to also attract as much attention as they can to the sport around campus.

“Well that’s something that we talk about on a daily basis, and it’s kind of been an evolving process where we’ve got to put out a good product,” Bryant said. “We’ve got to show people something that’s exciting to watch. Something that’s exciting to be a part of. I think it’s just playing with heart, playing with intensity, again just doing things that will help our fans to see what the sport is about and want to come out and be a part of it.”

After beginning their season on the road where the men have started off with a 1-7 record, they finally get to play their first home match ever. They’ll host Loras College this Friday at 7 p.m.

“Hopefully (we get) a big crowd, some fans to watch us, and just work hard and have fun,” Rinella said.

“For us to put on a good show for them, and give them a reason to come back, win or lose… just play hard and show them something that can get them excited about the men’s program in general,” Bryant said.