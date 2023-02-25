(WFRV) – Two Northeast Wisconsin men’s basketball powers will be playing for conference titles Sunday afternoon.

The St. Norbert men knocked off Marian 75-65 to advance to the NACC title game, while the UW-Oshkosh men routed UW-Eau Claire 82-62 to roll into the WIAC championship game.

Both teams are just one win away from clinching a spot in the NCAA Division 3 Tournament.

SNC staved off a tough challenge from third-seeded Marian at home, with the Sabers cutting the Green Knight lead to two in the second half. In the end, though, it was Carter Gebler’s 20 points and some tough defense down the stretch that led St. Norbert to a semifinal win. The Green Knights travel to Wisconsin Lutheran for Sunday’s NACC championship game, with tip-off set for 2 p.m.

UW-Oshkosh played like the top seed in the WIAC tournament, scoring the first 18 points of the game to handle UW-Eau Claire from the jump. Levi Borchert led the way for the Titans with 22 points. UWO will now host UW-Whitewater in Sunday’s conference championship game after the Warhawks pulled an upset over second-seeded UW-La Crosse on Friday night.

Tip-off of the WIAC championship game is set for 1 p.m. at the Kolf Sports Center in Oshkosh.