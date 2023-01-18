DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Looking for a road upset, Concordia brought the energy early, getting a basket and a free throw to take a 3-0 lead.

It was all St. Norbert from there.

The Green Knights responded to that early jolt with an 11-0 run and blasted one of the NACC’s top teams, routing Concordia University (WI) 81-36 to remain undefeated in conference play.

Kaycee Gierczak led the way for St. Norbert with 20 points, as the Green Knights’ stifling defense held the Falcons without a double-figure scorer.

In all, St. Norbert had five players finish with 10 or more points, winning its fifth straight game since a loss at Carroll back in December.

The Green Knights will hit the road to take on the NACC’s last place team, Dominican, on Saturday.