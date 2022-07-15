DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Pink Flamingo annual charity softball tournament took place at the City of De Pere on Friday.

Entering its 39th year, the softball tournament’s goal is to raise money for local De Pere charities to support the community.

Event Coordinator Bryan Vande Hei told Local 5 News that 18 teams were signed up to participate in the softball tournament. “It’s very competitive,” added Vande Hei.

“The teams that have been here have pretty much been here since the beginning. I believe we started with 16 teams. We added two about ten years ago. A lot of the kids that are playing now, their dads played in it,” explained Vande Hei.











The 2022 Pink Flamingo Softball Tournament (Photo Courtesy of Devin Willems)

Many fans were in attendance at Legion Park to watch the softball tournament where some of De Pere’s best athletes took the field.

“It’s all about having a good time. We love raising money for the local charities but we’re also always talking about food, family, and flamingos,” said Vande Hei.

The event distributes donations to over 60 different charities. After the softball tournament, the fun continues into Saturday with a 5K run and a concert by Big Mouth & The Power Tool Horns.

For more information about the Pink Flamingo annual charity softball tournament, you can click here.