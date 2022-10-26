GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers have released their 2023 giveaway schedule, which includes a variety of specially designed bobbleheads.

All fans who purchase the 2023 Bobblehead Ticket Package before November 1 will be given a Timber Rattlers jersey and free tickets to the non-bobblehead home games in April.

Here is a list of the upcoming bobblehead days:

Give this bobblehead a custom paint job! This Timber Rattler Bobbleboy is a Paint-Your-Own with a paint kit included with this classic-looking bobblehead. Saturday, May 13 (1:10 p.m.) : Jackson Chourio – He was only with the Timber Rattlers for two months in 2022, but Jackson Chourio made an impact on our fans. The #1 Brewers prospect and one of the top prospects in baseball are recreated in his first bobblehead as part of the 2023 package.

: This Los Cascabeles de Wisconsin Night is going to the arena for some Lucha Libre and Luchador Whiffer. Cero Miedo! Saturday, September 9 (6:40 p.m.): Tim Dillard Bratzooka – Tim Dillard is a Renaissance Man! He is a Social Media innovator, a Minor League Baseball legend, a Milwaukee Brewers broadcaster, and a Bratzooka! Shooter. It is the last item on the list that will be immortalized for Bratoberfest 2023! The Timber Rattlers commemorate Dillard’s visit to a game last year and his memorable trip around the field shooting the Bratzooka! for the final bobblehead in the series.

Purchasing a Bobblehead Ticket Package guarantees that the purchaser will receive one bobblehead for each ticket in the ticket package. The first 1,000 fans without the ticket package to attend each of the games listed above will receive one of the bobbleheads at that game.

The Bobblehead Ticket Package may be purchased as a Box Seat option for $150 or a Reserved Bleacher Seat option for $120 online through timberrattlers.com, in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium, or by calling (920) 733-4152.