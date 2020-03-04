Top-seeded Notre Dame hockey ready for a deep run in the state tournament

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Notre Dame Tritons have their eyes on the prize.

“I think if we stick to our keys, work hard and skate hard, obviously I think no team will beat us,” senior forward Eli Canadeo said. “We have to stick to our game plan, not get nervous in the big game, and I think we’ll do good.”

Notre Dame is back at state for the second time in three years. This time around, they head to Madison as the top-ranked team in Division 1, and the Tritons have some lofty goals.

“This year it’s a little different feeling in our locker room” head coach Cory McCracken said. “I think our guys are confident about their opportunity on Friday, and we’re certainly looking to play a really good University School team and give ourselves a chance to play on Saturday afternoon.”

The Tritons will take on the defending Division 1 state champions, University School of Milwaukee, on Friday. Notre Dame faced the Wildcats back in late January and won that game 4-1.

“They’re a hard team to play against,” senior defenseman Reid Milton said. “They’re physical and they know how to win, so obviously it’s not going to be an easy game.”

“We have a lot of respect for their program,” McCracken said. “They’ve been a top team in the state for many years now and we played them in late January, so we know what we’re up against in that group. We’ll compete for sure on Friday.”

So what will make Notre Dame a tough out? The Tritons enter the state tournament with the best record in the state at 24-1-1, they’ve played the toughest schedule, and are balanced offensively.

“We have a very strong chemistry,” Canadeo said. “We have 12-13 seniors on our team, so we’ve all been playing with each other for so long, so I think that’s what makes us so dangerous.”

The Tritons are hoping that mix of leadership and chemistry can be their winning formula to take home a state title. Notre Dame’s lone championship came back in 2012.

“As a senior, this is my last year,” Milton said. “I look back at the last four years that we had. We were good, but we weren’t great, so to end on this note, on such a high note, would be unbelievable. It would be incredible.”

“It means everything if we win this,” Canadeo said. “This is all I want, so it’d be great.”

No. 1 Notre Dame (24-1-1) will face No. 4 University School of Milwaukee (20-6-1) in the Division 1 state semifinals this Friday, March 6 at 10 a.m.