DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Several streets were closed on Monday in the City of De Pere for the Tour De Pere, part of the Tour of America’s Dairyland bike races.

The Tour of America’s Dairyland is renowned amongst bike racers for its exhilarating, multi-stage criterium races that are followed by post-race street festivals, and competitors filled the heart of downtown De Pere to race by scenic beauty, historic architecture, and unique shops.

Spectators were also on hand to witness the picturesque views of the river while watching the races, listening to live music, indulging in culinary specialties prepared by local food trucks, and of course, drinking craft beers and beverages.

The family-friendly event featured a marketplace, a kid’s race, and other fun activities for just about everyone in the family.

The Tour De Pere drew in around 500 professional and amateur races from more than 40 states and 15 different countries. There are eight to ten races from late morning until dusk.

Those interested in enjoying the nice weather still have time to watch several events, including the Fat Tire Races and the Pro/1 Mens Series Final.