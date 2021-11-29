UW-Oshkosh football coach Pat Cerroni retires after 15 seasons

Local Sports

Photo Courtesy: UW-Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The winningest head football coach in UW-Oshkosh history is stepping away from the sidelines.

Titans football coach Pat Cerroni announced his retirement Monday, hanging up the clipboard after 15 years at the helm in Oshkosh.

Cerroni has been reassigned to another position on campus until his official retirement on July 5, 2022.

After taking the head coaching position in 2007, Cerroni led the Titans to a 109-45 record in his tenure, winning four conference titles and making five NCAA postseason appearances. UWO also advanced to the national championship game in the 2016 Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl, finishing the season as the second-ranked team in the country.

“Twenty-one years ago, I walked onto this campus and never realized what an impact it would make of my life,” Cerroni told UWO Athletic Communications. “It has been a great journey. In my time all decisions that we made were based on one simple question: ‘What is the best for the football program?’

“It’s never easy saying goodbye, and it’s hard to know when the best time is to walk away. I feel in my heart this is the perfect opportunity and what is best. My wife and I have been discussing this for over a year and right now it feels right.”

Local Sports

