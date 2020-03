OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – UW-Oshkosh women earn their sixth NCAA Division 3 Tournament berth in seven years, beating UW-Eau Claire 52-50. This is the Titan women’s sixth NCAA berth in seven seasons. They are also the first number 4 seed to win a WIAC title.

The UW-Oshkosh men won a late WIAC championship game against the Blugolds, 78-72. The Titan men have also punched their ticket to the NCAA Division 3 Tournament.