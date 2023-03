(WFRV) – The UW-Oshkosh men’s basketball team trounced Fontbonne 86-58 to move on to the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament.

The Titans saw a balanced box score in the win, with 11 players scoring for UWO in a game that was in hand early in the second half.

Levi Borchert had a double-double by halftime and finished with 12 points and 15 rebounds, while Hunter Plamann led all scorers with 13.

UW-Oshkosh hosts Hope College in the second round Saturday at 7:05 p.m.