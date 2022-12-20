DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – In a non-conference matchup between two teams picked to win their respective leagues, it was UW-Oshkosh getting an impressive win on the road Tuesday night.

Hunter Plamann led the way for the Titans with 19 points and Levi Borchert chipped in 16 as UWO rebounded from Saturday’s loss to Ripon with a win at the Mulva Sports Center in De Pere.

Oddly enough, both halves of basketball featured the exact same score – a 34-25 advantage for the Titans.

Michael Payant and Carter Gebler scored in double figures for the Green Knights.