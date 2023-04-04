Aerial photo of the Kolf Center in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. (Photo Credit: University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh)

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh will be flooded with athletes from across the state as the campus is set to host the inaugural Special Olympics Wisconsin Spring Games.

Happening on April 14-16, the Spring Games will feature 3v3 Basketball, Basketball Skills, Team Basketball, and multiple swimming events throughout the three-day slate of competition.

An Opening Ceremony at UW-Oshkosh’s Kolf Center will welcome athletes, family, and fans on Friday, April 14, at 5 p.m. Immediately afterward, Basketball Skills and 3v3 Basketball will tip off. As for swimming and team basketball, those events will begin on Saturday morning at 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

In addition to the Spring Games, Special Olympics Wisconsin is slated to host a variety of health-focused activities such as a performance station, FUNFitness, and many others. These activities are all free of charge.

Officials with Special Olympics Wisconsin say they still need volunteers for multiple roles throughout the weekend. Those interested in volunteering will receive a free T-shirt.

For additional information about Spring Games and the Special Olympics Wisconsin movement, click here.