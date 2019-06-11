West De Pere and Green Bay Preble baseball are ready for state

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The West De Pere Phantoms and Green Bay Preble Hornets are ready for the WIAA state baseball tournament which begins Tuesday morning at Fox Cities Stadium.

Preble, making its fourth straight state appearance, will face Burlington in the Division 1 state quarterfinals Tuesday morning at 8 am. On the other side of the D1 bracket, Fond du Lac takes on Brookfield East. Meanwhile in Division 2, top-ranked West De Pere will take on Antigo in the semifinals Wednesday at 6 pm.