APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – After two days on the course, several champions were named at the Fox Cities Junior Golf Championship on Wednesday.

Carter Broten from De Pere took the top spot for the Boys 14-18 category after shooting a 36 on Tuesday and +4 on Wednesday for a final total of 76 strokes.

He was joined by New London’s Jona Schlueter, who placed second with a 78, and a two-way finish for third place between Appleton’s Collin Evers and New London native Drew Freeman.

“It feels good, you know,” explained Broten with a calm demeanor. “The Junior Golf Tournament is a good way to just get out there. I know a lot of guys that are in this event so it’s fun playing with them.”

The De Pere native says he plans to continue to compete in the Northeast Wisconsin Junior Tour alongside some other major tournaments he’s looking forward to participating in.









2022 Fox Cities Junior Golf Championship – Day 2

Jack O’Brien, another resident from De Pere, took first place in the Boys 10-13 category after shooting -1 on Wednesday.

“It feels good! I came back from a day one +3 and I was two strokes behind the lead. I came back and made a good run at it,” said O’Brien.

The young golfer says his secret is staying focused and having a fun round with a couple of his good buddies on the course. “Nothing serious.”

Ireland Kolosso from Sherwood got her maiden win after reading the greens beautifully over the two-day tournament.

“I took time with my putts,” said Kolosso. “I took second place and third place before but never first.” Kolosso also tells Local 5 News she will continue participating in these events.